VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Police Department said investigators did not suspect foul play in the death of 22-year-old Denise Martin who had been missing for more than a week.

Martin's family as well as officers said her remains were found on June 27 Wednesday morning in a wooded area along the 2500 block of Edgehill Avenue. Police said Martin's body was behind a home.

Crews found her remains while they were in the area looking for Martin, who hasn’t been seen since June 19. Martin’s phone, wallet, and I.D. were all left behind at her house.

The very next day, friends had flyers out with a description of Denise. By Sunday, June 24, Loya and Martin’s boyfriend Jordan Stroud started a Facebook page called “#BRINGDENISEHOME.” Stroud even brought a message from her family.

“We would like to thank the neighbors, the volunteers, and the friends of the family. We are overwhelmed by the love and support shown to us in this difficult time. She has no history of disappearing and this is very out of character for her. We love you, we miss you, and we have hundreds of people searching for you because we care about you. We want to help and we just want to know that you’re okay,” said Stroud.

Search parties ran all week, with volunteers, friends and family using everything from search dogs to helicopters. And friends like Joshua Copon weren’t going to give up on their friend.

"She was always the kind of person who wanted to put others before her, very selfless,” said Copon.

Just a few days later, on June 27, members of the Virginia Beach Police Department find a body while doing an area search of Red Mill. The body was found behind Gene Campbell's home.

"That a body was back there and back behind my fence is horrible,” said Campbell. On Saturday June 31 Denise’s family announced on Facebook that it was her.

In a statement from her family on social media said the following:

"It is with heavy hearts, that after hearing from officials, it has been confirmed that the body found was, in fact, Denise's. Thank you to all that shared Denise's story and helping in the search for her whether it was as a volunteer on foot, sharing a post, or saying a prayer..."

