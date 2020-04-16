Virginia Beach Police officer arrested for domestic assault

38-year-old Officer Christopher M. Otto was charged with one count of domestic assault after the alleged incident took place earlier in the day.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police arrested one of its officers on Wednesday.

38-year-old Officer Christopher M. Otto was charged with one count of domestic assault after the alleged incident took place earlier in the day.

The police department said Otto has been with them for five years and is assigned to the Operations Division, Uniform Patrol.

Otto is on administrative assignment, pending the outcome of the case.