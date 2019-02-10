VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police Officer Norman Teague was charged on Wednesday with 2 counts of Forging a Public Record.

The alleged incident took place in early September 2019. It involved administrative procedures for the service of non-arrestable misdemeanor warrants.

Virginia Beach Police Department said Teague has been with the department since 2015, and he was assigned to the Operations Division of Uniform Patrol.

He has been reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations. The case is being reviewed by the department's Investigative Division, the Office of Internal Affairs, and the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney.

No further information is available for release at this time.