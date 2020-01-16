Virginia Beach police officer arrested for trespassing, simple assault

An officer who has been with the Virginia Beach Police Department for 7 years was arrested for trespassing and simple assault.

Police said 32-year-old Miles E. Lewis was taken into custody and charged with two counts of Trespassing and three counts of Simple Assault for alleged incidents that took place between July 14, 2019, and January 11, 2020.

Police said the victim and Lewis knew each other.

Lewis has been with the Virginia Beach Police Department for 7 years and was assigned to the Operations Division, Uniform Patrol.

The department said he will remain on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations.