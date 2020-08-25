Virginia Beach Police officer arrested on drug charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police say one of its officers is behind bars after being arrested for drug charges on Tuesday.
Investigators say 24-year-old Hugo Diaz-Rivera is charged with seven counts of possessing a Schedule III substance without having a valid prescription.
Diaz-Rivera has been suspended without pay and is currently being held without bond.
The police department says Diaz-Rivera has been with them as a member of the uniform patrol division since November of 2018.
The investigation remains ongoing and is being led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The police department says the Office of Internal Affairs will also continue with the responsibility of conducting the appropriate internal administrative review.