Virginia Beach Police officer arrested on drug charges

Hugo Diaz-Rivera, 24, is charged with seven counts of possessing a Schedule III substance without having a valid prescription. He has been with VBPD since 2018.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police say one of its officers is behind bars after being arrested for drug charges on Tuesday.

Investigators say 24-year-old Hugo Diaz-Rivera is charged with seven counts of possessing a Schedule III substance without having a valid prescription.

Diaz-Rivera has been suspended without pay and is currently being held without bond.

The police department says Diaz-Rivera has been with them as a member of the uniform patrol division since November of 2018.