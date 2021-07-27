Virginia Beach police officer arrested, charged with DWI

The Virginia Beach Police Department said Master Police Officer Jeremy Abrecht was driving while intoxicated as he sped along part of Independence Boulevard.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department tweeted Tuesday that one of its officers was driving under the influence when police stopped him for speeding near one of the department's precincts.

Master Police Officer Jeremy Abrecht faces a charge of Driving While Intoxicated.

The tweet from the department included an image of a news release the said the traffic stop happened shortly before 1:40 a.m. on July 10. Police pulled Abrecht over in the 900 block of Independence Blvd., which is where the Third Precinct headquarters is located.

Abrecht is a assigned to the Fourth Precinct. He's been with the Virginia Beach Police Department since 2011.

Posts on VBPD's Facebook page from the 2020-2021 academic year said that Abrecht was the school resource officer (SRO) at Salem Middle School.

One post reads:

For MPO Abrecht one of his duties as a SRO is to educate elementary school children about law enforcement’s role in the community. When not on patrol in the neighborhood, MPO Abrecht provides assistance by participating in everything from 6th grade science experiments at Salem Middle School to playing volleyball, kickball, and basketball to helping out in various math classes. Thank you MPO Abrecht for your service.