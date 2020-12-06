Virginia Beach police officer found not guilty of trespassing, simple assault charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach Police Department officer was acquitted of assault charges, according to online court records.
Miles E. Lewis, 32, was found not guilty of trespassing and simple assault on Friday.
In January, Lewis was taken into custody and charged with two counts of Trespassing and three counts of Simple Assault for alleged incidents that took place between July 14, 2019, and January 11, 2020.
Lewis has been with the Virginia Beach Police Department for 7 years and was assigned to the Operations Division, Uniform Patrol.
Police spokeswoman Linda Kuehn said Lewis is still an active police officer in the department.