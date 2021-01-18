Virginia Beach police officers head to Washington to help with inauguration security

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several Virginia Beach police officers are being sent to Washington D.C. just a couple of days ahead of Inauguration Day.
Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate tweeted a photo of numerous officers in front of a bus bound for D.C. and was there for their sendoff.
The officers are being sent there to assist with security details for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
Federal officials are on high alert over the inauguration and are taking necessary precautions to heighten security at the U.S. Capitol nearly two weeks after an insurrection and riot took place at the building.
The FBI is vetting 25,000 National Guard troops who will be stationed at the inauguration as concerns mount about a potential insider attack.
Amtrak has suspended its Northeast Regional service south of D.C. on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 due to safety concerns.
Authorities are still investigating the Capitol siege and have arrested many people for their part in the riot. Many of them face federal charges, including a number of people from the Hampton Roads area.