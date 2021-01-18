Virginia Beach police officers head to Washington to help with inauguration security

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate tweeted a picture of the group of officers who will support the security for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate tweeted a photo of numerous officers in front of a bus bound for D.C. and was there for their sendoff.

The officers are being sent there to assist with security details for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Chief Neudigate, along with a group of our Police Chaplains meet with the contingency of VBPD officers who are traveling to D.C. today to assist with security details for this weeks Presidential Inauguration. We look forward to their safe return! pic.twitter.com/XDIRDf1bTp — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) January 18, 2021

Federal officials are on high alert over the inauguration and are taking necessary precautions to heighten security at the U.S. Capitol nearly two weeks after an insurrection and riot took place at the building.

The FBI is vetting 25,000 National Guard troops who will be stationed at the inauguration as concerns mount about a potential insider attack.

Amtrak has suspended its Northeast Regional service south of D.C. on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 due to safety concerns.