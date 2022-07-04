Virginia Beach police ramp up patrols at the Oceanfront ahead of Spring Break

In an exclusive interview with 13News Now, Police Chief Paul Neudigate said the department canceled people’s time off to increase staffing.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are ramping up patrols as city leaders expect thousands of college students to make their way to the Oceanfront this weekend.

“I think one of the things we have to realize, this isn’t our first college beach weekend,” Police Chief Paul Neudigate said.

Chief Neudigate said you’ll see his officers on every street corner.

“I think we are in very good shape. We are going to be highly visible, highly engaging. A lot of officers on horses, mountain bikes, vehicles and, of course, a lot of foot patrol," Chief Neudigate said.

He said the department canceled people’s time off to increase staffing in the resort area and throughout the city.

“With this and especially the vacancies we have had, the officers are unfortunately going to have to step up, and they have to sacrifice,” Neudigate said. “We have canceled off days. We have canceled leaves. They understand the job, and they understand the sacrifice, and they are going to make sure we have a sufficient number of bodies.”

Virginia Beach police will also have eyes in the sky, with dozens of surveillance cameras spread across the Oceanfront.

“We have folks that will be dedicated to monitoring the cameras. It is very successful for us, especially now that we have gunshot detection. So, if we receive a gunshot detection, officers can zoom in to that specific location and give some guidance to the responding officers," Chief Neudigate said.

Following the Oceanfront shootings in March 2021, city council members gave the green light for city leaders to order 42 more cameras in the resort area.

Chief Neudigate said because of supply chain issues, they have only received and installed an additional 22 cameras. He expects to have the rest soon.

He said he is excited to have the new police substation on Atlantic Avenue up and running.

“We are right in the middle of the Oceanfront and those that have questions, have concerns, come see us,” Neudigate said.

If crowds exceed expectations, Neudigate said his team will have backup.

“We have had conversations with our regional partners, and we have had conversations with the state,” Chief Neudigate said. “If it should get to that point, we are going to be fine.”

City leaders are excited to kick start the tourist season, but Chief Neudigate said police won’t tolerate any violence.