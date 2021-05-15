Virginia Beach police recover three illegally possessed guns in effort to 'disrupt the shooting cycle'

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate applauded two officers for recovering three guns overnight that were illegally possessed, near the Oceanfront.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach is heavily working on 'disrupting the shooting cycle' in the city.

Virginia Beach Police Department Chief Paul Neudigate tweeted on Saturday, May 15 that the second Pct. Crime Suppression Officers Cashdollar and Siegel were able to seize three illegally possessed guns overnight.

This took place in the 2200 block of Pacific Avenue, down by the Oceanfront.

The gun recoveries are happening after recent shootings have taken place in the area over the past months.