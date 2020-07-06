Virginia Beach Police release statement on accountability

Zucaro condemned the death of George Floyd in police custody, and outlined some steps the department was taking to ensure all people were treated with respect.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department released a statement on police accountability today, where Interim Chief Tony Zucaro wrote the force was "not perfect" but they "can and will be better."

Here's some of the points Zucaro touched on:

The department is emphasizing de-escalation tactics

VB Police has team training on crisis intervention

Each use of force is evaluated for policy and training compliance

The Office of Internal Affairs investigates uses of force that don't comply with policy and training

Kneeling on people's necks to restrain them is, and has been, prohibited

The department has started using "soft-wrap" restraints that reduce a person's risk of "positional asphyxia"

Department training requires other police officers to step in when one officer is violating policy

The department said it will internally investigate instances where suspects think they've been the victim of "bias-based treatment"

With last year's policies, Zucaro said "our officers used force in less than two-tenths of a percent of all citizen contacts in 2019," but also said the department wanted to "make a better tomorrow."

He called for open dialogue in the fight for a better future.