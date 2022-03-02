Virginia Beach Police Officers remember fallen hero MPO David Nieves

Two Virginia Beach Police officers are honoring the life of Officer David Nieves, who died on Tuesday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The legacy of Master Police Officer David Nieves will live on through his fellow Virginia Beach police officers.

Police said Officer Nieves was well known in the community and was recently a Community Liaison for the Second Precinct.

Nieves died on Tuesday from medical complications.

On Thursday, police officers laid flowers and lit candles in front of his office door. Police said Officer Nieves started the Hispanic Citizens Police Academy, coached football to help youth get on the right path, and loved protecting his community.

13News Now spoke to two officers who said Nieves showed them how to be more than a police officer but a trustful resource in the community.

“He was always making folks laugh no matter where we were, no matter what the situation was. He brought light and smiles to everybody," said Virginia Beach Police Sergeant Jennifer Johannesen.

“He was the type of person that If you had any action with him he left you better than you were before," said Virginia Beach Police Lieutenant Carlos Sanyer.

Flowers and candles sit in front of VB Master Police Officer David Nieves’ office door. Tonight at 6 you will hear from two officers who knew him well. Our thoughts and prayers go to his family, @VBPD and the community he served. pic.twitter.com/UKeDqtktpn — Angelo Vargas 13News Now (@13AngeloVargas) February 3, 2022

Police say Officer Nieves has two sons and one of them is a Virginia Beach police officer working out of the Third Precinct.

The Virginia Beach Police Department Public Affairs team sent out a list of Officer Nieves' many accomplishments while on duty:

"Throughout his 26-year career, Dave received 30 Letters of Appreciation, 9 Departmental Class Act Awards, and earned the Department’s Public Service Medal, Humanitarian Ribbon, Special Commendation, and Medal of Merit."