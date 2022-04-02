Virginia Beach police officers will leave 'report cards' for cars with unlocked doors, visible valuables

Before you get nervous, they're different from tickets. And yes, police officers could give you a "good" report card.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is starting up a new program to possibly help reduce thefts from cars: officers are going to start giving out "report cards."

Before you get nervous, they're different from tickets. Bad ones don't have any consequences. And yes, police officers could give you a "good" report card.

The department announced its new initiative on Friday. A spokesperson said Virginia Beach thefts from vehicles went up 15% in 2021, and officers were hoping to cut that number back down.

Police officers will check out cars for red flags like unlocked doors, rolled-down windows, and visible valuables or money (that doesn't mean they'll get in your car or search it, this is just observation). Then, they'll fill out a "report card" and leave it for the driver.

If there aren't any problems, the report card could let you know you "passed" by their standards.

"It's important to note that the Vehicle Report card is not a ticket, nor is it punitive in any way," the spokesperson wrote. "The department hopes the card will help to track trends for parts of the community and give car owners a chance to reevaluate the accessibility of their vehicles to those looking to take advantage of unlocked doors or visible property."