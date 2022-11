Bordignon was last seen on November 5. He may be a risk to himself at this time.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a man who may be a risk to himself.

According to police, Gabriel Bordignon, 18, was last seen on November 5 on the 3800 block of William Penn Boulevard.

That's in the Windsor Woods area of the city.

Bordignon is 5'4" tall with brown hair and brown eyes.