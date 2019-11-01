VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Have you seen 26-year-old Matthew Colston?

The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for Colston who has been missing since January 7. He was last seen driving his tan 2007 Mercury Mariner with Virginia plates: VTR-9458.

The last location he was seen was in the area of Town Center. Police also received leads to believe that he may have been in the Centerville Parkway/Lynnhaven Parkway area on January 9.

Colston is 6' tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

If anyone has any information about where Colston could be, they are asked to contact police.