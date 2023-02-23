Virginia Beach police search for missing man

"His phone goes straight to voicemail and there has been no bank activity," a Virginia Beach Police Department release stated.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police need helping finding a missing man.

On Thursday, the Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office alerted Virginia Beach police that Brian Jackson, of Virginia Beach, hadn't been seen for days.

According to VBPD, Jackson was last seen by a roommate in their home on Reynard Drive. At around 5 p.m. Monday, the roommate said Jackson's car was no longer there.

Jackson was also supposed to be at work on Tuesday, but he never showed up, police said.

"His phone goes straight to voicemail and there has been no bank activity," VBPD said in a release.

Jackson drives a 2017 red Mazda3 with Virginia tags VVF5423.