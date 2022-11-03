Virginia Beach police search for missing teen thought to be driving to New York

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for a 17-year-old boy who may be driving to New York.
Thursday, the department said Jason Dubois, Jr. was last seen at 11 p.m. on Nov. 2 (Wednesday night). A police spokesperson said he's likely driving a car, but they only suspected he was going to New York -- that's not for sure.
Dubois is 5'10", weighs about 190 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.
He may be wearing a gray hoodie, the police department said. He doesn't have a phone, and he's considered to be endangered.
If you've seen him, or know where he might be, please call the city's police department at 757-385-4141.