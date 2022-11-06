Virginia Beach police search for missing woman

According to police, Casey Smith, 49, was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are seeking help in the search for a missing woman, who was last seen Sunday morning.

According the Virginia Beach Police Department, Casey Smith, 49, has not been spotted since 10 a.m. Sunday.

We're told there is concern for her well-being, as police believe she may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

Smith is described as 5'8" and 130 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

She may be driving a silver 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee with unknown tag information.

Police did not share any information about her last known location.