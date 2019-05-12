VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Subway in Virginia Beach was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said around 8:40 p.m. a man went into the Subway at 1270 Diamond Springs Road.

Police said he had a gun and demanded money from the employee.

Once the man received cash, he was able to run away before officers arrived on the scene.

The police said the man was about 6' tall and weighed about 245 pounds.

Investigators are seeking assistance in identifying this suspect. Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

No one was injured during the incident.

