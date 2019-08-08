VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A betting game at the Oceanfront on August 1st left a person out of luck and $200.

“It’s entirely their fault, for not knowing when to quit,” said William Winingear.

Police are searching for three men accused of illegally gambling. Police said the men played sidewalk shell games, and they got pedestrians to play along on Atlantic Avenue near 18th Street.

“They did break the law, whether they pulled people off the street which I would say is wrong, but not exactly illegal, but the gambling is. They broke the law so the police are doing what they deem right,” said Winingear.

According to police, the person who lost $200 called the police and said someone robbed them.

Police said detectives looked into the report and came to the conclusion that the person wasn’t robbed, they gambled with the three men near 18th Street.

“I’m pretty upset that they would come out here in Virginia Beach and try to open up that door that gambling is out here, and things that are illegal are out here. It opens a whole other door besides the family-friendly stuff,” explained Hunter Spencer.

Investigators said if the men are caught, they could face a class three-misdemeanor for illegal gambling.

Police said if anyone has any information, or if they were a victim of this crime, call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.