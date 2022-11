Police have reason to believe that My'Hy'Yunna Williams, 16, may be a danger to herself. She was last seen November 4.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a runaway teenager who could be a danger to herself.

According to police, My'Hy'Yunna Williams, 16, was last seen on the 3500 block of Sierra Arch on November 4.

That's right off of Lynnhaven Parkway.

Williams is 5'8", has brown eyes and currently has blue hair.