Virginia Beach police searching for missing woman with cognitive impairments

Officers said Charlene Young-Jones last was seen in the Windsor Woods area of the city. She might have been heading for Norfolk on foot.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help to find Charlene Young-Jones.

A tweet from police said the 63-year-old woman was last seen on Feb. 23 around 3:30 p.m., in the 3800 block of Forrester Lane.

She was last seen wearing dark green pants, a red cap or beanie, and a brightly colored jacket. Young-Jones is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs about 140 lbs.

Police said they think she left home on foot, and she may be trying to get to Norfolk.

Officials said she does not have a cell phone, and has some cognitive impairments.

Virginia State Police also issued a senior alert for Young-Jones.

If you see her or know where she might be, call the police department at 757.385.4101.