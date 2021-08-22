Officers seize multiple guns from 2 juveniles at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Officers say two underage individuals were caught on camera brandishing guns -- one of the weapons was stolen.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from July 30, 2021.

The Virginia Beach Police Department says it confiscated multiple weapons at the Oceanfront Saturday night.

Captain Harry McBrien said in a tweet Sunday, Aug. 22 that two juveniles were seen on camera brandishing guns. Officers later confronted them and seized the weapons.

According to police, one of the concealed guns was reported as stolen.

This task was done as part of the department's mission to "disrupt the shooting cycle."

McBrien said OCOP, Camera Operators and zone officers teamed up to successfully complete the mission.