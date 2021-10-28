Police: Two shot outside Allure nightclub in Virginia Beach

Police said the investigation is in the early stages, and it's a very active scene.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from July 26, 2021.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said they are on the scene of a double shooting Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Allure nightclub in the 400 block of Newtown Road.

Officials said they got the call for the shooting around 11 p.m. and said it is a very active scene and the investigation is in the very early stages.

Police didn't provide information on injuries.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Callers whose tip leads to an arrest could be rewarded up to $1,000.