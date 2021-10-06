Prosecutor: 2020 Virginia Beach Police fatal shooting justified

Commonwealth's Attorney Colin Stolle said Refugio Olivo had a knife and forced his way into a bathroom where his wife was hiding as he threatened to stab her.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Commonwealth's Attorney has ruled police were justified when they shot and killed a man in Virginia Beach last year.

It happened early in the morning on September 6 in the 300 block of Garrison Place. Officers were responding to a domestic dispute when they shot and killed Refugio Reynaldo Olivo Junior.

Commonwealth's Attorney Colin Stolle said Olivo had a knife and forced his way into a bathroom where his wife was hiding as he threatened to stab her.

Stolle said the officers fired their guns as Olivo began stabbing her multiple times.

Olivo died at the scene, while the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.