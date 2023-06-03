Man shot by Virginia Beach police says shooting is 'unjustified' according to his attorney

A police officer shot and injured Nicholas Colin after, investigators say, he dragged an officer with his car while attempting to flee a traffic stop.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The attorney for the man shot by a Virginia Beach police officer on Saturday night said his client didn’t do anything to justify the shooting.

Nicholas Colin appeared in court for the first time Monday afternoon by video. He's facing charges of Simple Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Virginia Beach Police Department investigators said an officer shot Colin in the arm Saturday after he allegedly dragged an officer with his car while attempting to flee a traffic stop.

Colin’s attorney, Andrew Sacks, said his client plans to plead not guilty.

“He absolutely denied any conduct that would justify being shot by a police officer and we’re going to investigate this thoroughly and see just what happened," Sacks said. “We intend to fight this and to resist it vigorously.”

According to Virginia Beach police investigators, it all started Saturday night at a nightclub in a shopping complex at the corner of Great Neck Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Investigators said someone called the police and said a man with a gun had threatened staff before leaving in his car.

The officers realized the description of that vehicle matched the description of a car that had reportedly eluded them the night before during an attempted traffic stop.

A police officer later saw the vehicle in a parking lot off Lynnhaven Parkway and S. Lynnhaven Road. The officer attempted to detain the people in the car, but police claim the driver - identified by officers as Nicholas Colin - attempted to drive off, dragging the police officer in the process.

The police officer shot Colin, hitting him in the arm.

Sacks noted Colin has a criminal record -- including officers previously arresting him for eluding police -- but that this case stands on its own.

“It’s a different case," Sacks said. "It shouldn’t have anything to do with this case at all. This case should stand to fall on its own unique facts and circumstances.”

As for how his client is doing after the shooting, Sacks said: “I’m still assessing that. He’s obviously not in the hospital but anytime you get shot, that’s not good.”