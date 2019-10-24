VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Landstown High School student has been charged with Disturbing the Peace after making a threat on Wednesday.

Virginia Beach Police Department said it investigated reports of a threat. Officers learned a student had made a verbal threat towards another individual student, not towards the entire school.

Principal Askew sent the following message home to parents:

Good evening, Landstown families. This is Principal Askew with an important message. I am calling to let you know that we had a student make verbal threats against our school this afternoon. The student has been identified. Safe Schools and the Virginia Beach Police Department are investigating and charges are pending. Our school and students are safe. Of course just hearing such language can be upsetting to our students, so I ask you talk with your child about the role they play in school safety. If they hear something concerning they should report it immediately to police or an adult and not perpetuate the rumor through social media or gossip. This will allow the school and police to respond more efficiently to safety concerns. I also ask that you remind your children that threats of any kind are not acceptable and will lead to real consequences. Your child’s safety is our highest priority and we take these matters very seriously. Thank you for your understanding and support. I look forward to seeing your child in school tomorrow.

