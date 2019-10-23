VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police have updated their timeline for the mass shooting that claimed 12 lives in May.

Police Chief Jim Cervera said it now includes exactly when city engineer DeWayne Craddock shot some of his victims in a municipal building and when he sent an email earlier that day.

The chief's statement Tuesday says police updated the timeline after Virginian-Pilot reporter Gary Harki pointed out a discrepancy and after detectives obtained previously unavailable data.

RELATED: Virginia Beach Mayor: Details from independent investigation into mass shooting to be released Nov. 13

RELATED: Virginia Beach police, independent investigators give updates on mass shooting investigations

RELATED: Families of Virginia Beach shooting victims still unsatisfied after police investigation update

RELATED: TIMELINE: A break down of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center shooter's last day

Cervera said the changes were ultimately inconsequential to that day's major outcomes. But he said the new information prompted police to re-examine every timeline entry. They found five clerical errors.

“We made a typographical error on one timestamp that Gary pointed out to us. We also recently received access to data we didn’t have before, which helped us refine the timeline,” said Police Chief Jim Cervera. “These two factors caused us to reexamine every entry. When detectives did that, they discovered five clerical errors that this updated timeline reflects. While the changes to the timeline are inconsequential to the major actions and outcomes of that day, it is critically important to the overall investigation that we have everything right. Going forward, we will be adding more reviews to verify and cross-check data,” he added.

The timeline is based on cell phone data, key card access at certain doors, eyewitness testimony and physical evidence.

You can also view the full timeline here.

The final report on the shooting investigation will take six to nine months to complete. Investigators still have to gather the FBI's results of its forensic evidence recovery, which is essential to the department's ability to finalize its investigation.