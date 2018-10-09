VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Officials held a briefing laying out their plans for Hurricane Florence on Monday.

City Manager Dave Hansen said he would declare an emergency evaluation order lady for areas throughout Back Bay, Sandbridge and the southern portions of the city.

"Our staff and our executive leadership along with our city council are actively engaged. We are going to dissect the threat an then how we are going to be able to provide services and provide a safe environment for our citizens," said Hansen.

The city's biggest concern with Hurricane Florence is flooding. Director of Public Works Mark Johnson said crews would begin checking the city's pump stations to make sure they are operating properly. Johnson also urged residents to check for debris blocking storm drain systems in the neighborhood while they do their part.

"We are increasing the flood capacity of the city's overall drainage system, and we doing that by pumping down some of the major lakes we have throughout the city," said Johnson.

Erin Sutton, director of the city’s Office of Emergency Management, said now is the time for residents to decide if the will stay in town or go out of town for the storm.

"Make your plan today. Make your plan get your kit and by all means please stay informed," said Sutton.

The city is preparing to help residents stay at several shelters throughout the city. Thursday morning Kellam High School, Corporate Landing Middle School, the city's Field House at Princess Anne Commons and Old Donation School will open.

Other shelters will open Friday and throughout the weekend as needed. You can check the city's website for more up to date information.

