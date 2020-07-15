Virginia Beach protesters call for citizens review board

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Protesters were outside of Virginia Beach City Hall on Tuesday. They want a Citizens Review Board that would hold Virginia Beach Police officers accountable.
As they marched to City Hall, they were met by counter-protesters. The two groups went back-and-forth, separated by a line of police.
The organizer said he planned the Town Center march a few weeks back.
"We brought it to Mayor [Bobby] Dyer, we brought it to his councilmen, and it hadn't been put on the agenda at all," said Damien Stennett. "We brought it to them constantly and they haven't done anything. So, we negotiated. Now it is time to demonstrate and resist, if need be."
Interim Police Chief Tony Zucaro told us some protesters were arrested, but didn't elaborate.