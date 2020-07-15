Virginia Beach protesters call for citizens review board

As they marched to City Hall, they were met by counter-protesters. The two groups went back-and-forth, separated by a line of police.

"We brought it to Mayor [Bobby] Dyer, we brought it to his councilmen, and it hadn't been put on the agenda at all," said Damien Stennett. "We brought it to them constantly and they haven't done anything. So, we negotiated. Now it is time to demonstrate and resist, if need be."