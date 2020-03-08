Virginia Beach provides free sand ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

People had to bring their own bags and shovel to gather the sand. The hope is that it will keep homes safe from flooding.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach is doing what they can to help people prepare for Tropical Storm Isaias by providing free sand.

Starting at eight o’clock Monday morning, people were out with their bags and shovels, shoveling up sand and loading it into their cars.

The purpose is to prevent flooding. There was no limit to how many bags a person could get, but it was strictly for residential use. The city also asked people to wear their face coverings and keep their distance from one another.

Drew Lankford with the City of Virginia Beach says the sand will be available to people until it runs out.

"We brought in 100 tons this morning and we have another 10 tons on the truck waiting if we end up needing it today. We'll have more if by some chance we run out of it,” said Lankford.

The sand was provided by the Public Works Operation Center off of Dam Neck Road in Virginia Beach.