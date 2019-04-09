VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — DOWNLOAD: 13News Now App

The City of Virginia Beach is providing free sand to residents who want to fill sandbags in preparation of possible flooding due to Dorian.

The sand will be available Wednesday, Sept. 4 around 9:30 a.m. at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex located at 2044 Landstown Centre Way.

Officials are urging residents to brings their own shovels since the equipment is limited.

