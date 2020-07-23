Virginia Beach City Public Schools looks to begin the year with virtual learning

Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said he recommends for the school division open 100% virtually in the fall.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's school superintendent wants classes to be 100% virtual learning in the fall.

Dr. Aaron Spence said Thursday that he recommends to begin the school year virtually.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools had been considering three scenarios:

Option 1: Schools reopen close to normal with some safety changes.

Option 2: Smaller groups of students alternate days attending with a mixture of in-person instruction and virtual learning.

Option 3: 100 percent virtual.

In the end, Spence wants the school district will be going with Option 3. He said the goal will be to eventually reintroduce face-to-face learning, but that it will be based on health data.

He acknowledges that the plan "will not make everyone happy," but "given the ever-shifting nature of this health pandemic and the absolute need to both teach our students and keep them and our staff safe, I believe that we have put together the best possible strategy for doing all of that."

The superintendent said that families will be allowed two options: go back to face-to-face learning when it’s safe to do so, or stay only virtual for at least the first semester of class.

The measure would still need to be approved by the Virginia Beach School Board, which will meet on Tuesday.