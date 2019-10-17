VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new study claims the City of Virginia Beach has the third-worst drivers in America in 2019. Richmond rounded out the top 10 on the list.

QuoteWizard analyzed data from millions of insurance quotes from drivers in the top 75 cities in the country. They evaluated cities on four factors to determine overall driver quality and took a composite ranking of overall incidents.

The incident data was collected from:

Accidents

Speeding Tickets

DUIs

Citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)

Cities rated among the worst were those with the highest rate of incidents, and the best driving cities had the lowest rate of incidents.

Here's a breakdown of the top ten cities with the worst drivers in America:

Portland, OR Boise, ID Virginia Beach, VA Columbus, OH Sacramento, CA Salt Lake City, UT Cleveland, OH Denver, CO San Francisco, CA Richmond, VA

QuoteWizard said Virginia Beach normally was in the 12th and 13th worst driving city in our studies, but this year it shot toward the top. No one ranking factor stands out, except for low marks across the board: Virginia rates among the top 15 worst for speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations.

The study Virginia statewide is seeing improvements in the rankings, however, the city of Virginia Beach is trending in the opposite direction.

Here's a breakdown of the top ten cities with the best drivers in America:

Detroit, MI Louisville, KY Chicago, IL Miami, FL Grand Rapids, MI Little Rock, AR St. Louis, MO New Orleans, LA Fort Myers, FL Lexington, KY

Click here to learn more.

RELATED: WalletHub: Virginia Beach named best big city to live in

RELATED: TripAdvisor: Virginia Beach named 10th most popular US summer destination