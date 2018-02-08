VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A security company reports that out of all the metropolitan cities in the United States, Virginia Beach is the safest!

The company, Safewise, used the number of violent crimes per 1,000 people to determine where cities would rank on their list.

According to the report, there were two violent crimes per 1,000 residents in 2017 in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach reached the top spot this year after being ranked the third safest city in 2017.

It's followed by Honolulu, Hawaii, Lexington, Kentucky, Anaheim, California and San Jose, California.

Click here for the full report.

© 2018 WVEC