VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person is in the hospital with serious injuries following an accident in Virginia Beach on Wednesday evening.

Virginia Beach Police say the accident happened in the 2500 block of Reagan Avenue around 7:08 p.m.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

As of 8 p.m., Reagan Avenue is closed at Falling Lane, with vehicle access beyond Falling Lane expected to be closed for an extended time.