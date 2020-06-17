Virginia Beach recreation centers, neighborhood parks to reopen

Within the next week, you'll be able to visit a few recreation centers, small community playgrounds and even the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Recreation centers around Virginia Beach, as well as the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center, will reopen their doors and resume operations soon.

Some city buildings have already opened back up like the police department, emergency medical services and the Office of the City Treasurer.

Starting Wednesday, June 17, smaller playgrounds in residential areas can reopen. City playgrounds are still off-limits while Virginia is under Phase Two.

On Monday, June 22, the public can start visiting recreation centers in the area. However, these centers will reopen in two phases. Under the first phase, current members can visit only the Great Neck and Princess Anne rec centers by reservation only.

Members will be sent an e-mail on how to make a reservation online. You also have to reserve spots for each center's activities including group fitness, weight rooms and indoor swimming pools.

On July 6, the other five centers will reopen if the first phase goes smoothly. Learn more here.

The Virginia Aquarium will reopen on Friday, June 19, but the capacity will be limited and all visitors must follow newly-implemented safety measures.

All guests ages 10 and older, as well as staff and volunteers, have to wear face coverings. Visitors must walk through the aquarium through one-way paths. Online reservations are also a must.