Homicide investigation underway after man found dead inside Virginia Beach home

A man was found dead inside a home on Redkirk Lane on Wednesday night.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police's Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead inside a home Wednesday night.

Police say that shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a call for a suspicious death in the 600 block of Redkirk Lane. Officers arrived to find an adult man dead inside a home.

Police have not identified the victim, nor do they have any suspect information available at this time.

If you have any information that can help investigators, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also leave a tip on p3tips.com. Tipsters remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of $1,000.