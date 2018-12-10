VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Beach Voter Registration and Elections office is warning residents of a potential voter registration scam.

The scam surfaced in other states and involves scammers calling residents impersonating an organization that provides voter registration assistance. The callers offer to register residents to vote or request an absentee ballot over the phone.

“We encourage anyone in Virginia Beach who has questions about their voter registration to call our office or visit the Department of Elections website at www.vote.virginia.gov,” said Donna Patterson, the City’s director of elections and general registrar. “The City of Virginia Beach Voter Registration & Elections office will never call residents offering to register or send absentee ballots based solely on a phone conversation. In Virginia, voters cannot be registered to vote by phone. Voter registration and requesting an absentee ballot can be completed online, in person or by mail.”

Residents should be cautious in giving out personal information over the phone.

To be eligible to vote on Tuesday, November 6 in Virginia, those not registered, or any registered voter who needs to make a change to their registered address or name must submit a voter registration application no later than Monday, October 15. Mailed applications must also be postmarked on or before Oct. 15.

To report a potential voter registration scam, contact the Voter Registration & Elections office at (757) 385-8683 or by email at voter@vbgov.com. For more information about voting in Virginia Beach, CLICK HERE.

