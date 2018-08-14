VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Carolyn Boomer used to enjoy sitting on her Virginia Beach porch, but she says that fond feeling has been compromised by the piles of concrete, ditches full of water and over grown grass directly across Challedon Drive.

"I come out to get my paper, open the door in the morning to get my paper, and that's what I look at and you can look across there and see how unsightly it is,” said Boomer.

"It’s very frustrating because this is a nice neighborhood, everybody keeps their grasses cut and everything looks nice, and then you have this eye sore.”

Amy Carmines lives next door to the empty lot. She said she can't take it anymore.

"I’m just tired of it, I've been dealing with this since January," said Carmines.

It was in January that the home that once sat on the lot was destroyed by fire. Neighbors have been waiting ever since for something nice to be done.

"We got a 40-foot long trench over here, two feet deep, that was full almost about a week or so ago," said Carmines. "This is a mosquito breeding ground over here, and it's a health issue to be honest with you.”

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The city said they have cleaned up the land in the past because the owners have failed to do anything.

Then the property was recently sold to Terry Industries Incorporated, who began work in June. But neighbors say they haven't seen any progress.

"These construction companies I believe should have rules for when they come in residential sections,” said Carmines. "They shouldn't be able to come in here, and just do what they want, tear the place up, and then we have to deal with all the nonsense after they leave.”

On Monday, the city issued a citation requiring the company to fix up the property within the next seven days. Neighbors say everyday it sits like this — it poses a safety concern.

“Children come by on their bicycles and walking,” said Boomer. "And that can attract little boys to go over there and climb on it you know, it's not safe.”

If Terry Industries Incorporated fails to take the appropriate action within the next week, the city says they will do the work and bill the company.

13NewsNow attempted to contact the company but were unable to reach them.

© 2018 WVEC