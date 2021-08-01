Virginia Beach residents explain there was peace at the Capitol before the chaos

Two Virginia Beach residents and Trump supporters explain what they saw at the Capitol on Wednesday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There are so many unanswered questions surrounding Wednesday's chaos at the Capitol.

Two Trump supporters from Virginia Beach attended the rally before rioters stormed the halls of the Capitol.

Hours before the siege, Jesslynne Black took pictures showing what appeared to be peaceful protests taking place outside the Capitol.

“Where we were standing, there was a lot of peace. A lot of people coming together that didn’t know each other," said Black.

Black and her friend Meylissa Luby went to Washington to protest the election results. They were there as part of the President’s “Save America Rally.”

Black explained they didn’t expect the destruction that took place.

"People took advantage of the situation of people’s hearts wanting to fight for freedom and I do believe there were people there who went intentionally to cause chaos," said Luby.

Black said some of the things that happened on Wednesday don’t speak for them. No matter the political beliefs, they have a lot of questions on how rioters were able to get through police.