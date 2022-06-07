Relief from the heat: Dozens of Virginia Beach residents finally got electricity back after days without it

Renters said an outage caused them to sleep in their cars for days.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Wednesday, dozens of Virginia Beach residents living at the Harpers Square Apartment complex finally got their electricity on and air conditioning systems running.

This comes after they said an outage caused them to sleep in their cars for days.

“I’m hoping it’s going to last. I called the leasing office. They’re going to write a check for the days I didn’t have power and AC," said resident Dominque Roberts.

Roberts said she went without electricity for five days. She walked 13News Now around her home during the last day of the power outage.

“These are the light switches it won’t turn on. There’s no power in the house," said Roberts.

Management with Harpers Square Apartments said the power outage affected about 70 to 80 units. They said crews with Dominion Energy replaced a bad transformer.

The director of marketing for the Lawson Group, the company that owns the complex, Dan Hankin said they offered people hotel rooms and money to help with rent.

“We’ll prorate that rent and for any days they were without power, the rent will be prorated," said Hankin.

While Roberts said she's glad the power is back, she's upset she had to throw everything out of her fridge.

“I have apples, some water, and pickles because the pickles haven’t been open. You can still salvage them. But everything else was thrown out yesterday," said Roberts.

She hopes her neighbors also get some help from management after dealing with the problem.