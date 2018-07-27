VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia Beach residents are still battling floods, and many are dealing with repairs too.

Many neighbors had water seep into their garages, homes, and yards. Betsy Hughes has geese and fish swimming in her yard. She's not sure how much all the damage is going to cost her.

“It’s getting wet and it’s going to have to get repaired over time because it’s not meant to get wet,” said Hughes. “Ideally we would love to raise the house just because we know the water and the levels that we’re dealing with, but right now that’s not feasible for us to do.”

Further down the road, Larry and Rene Tomlin are fighting the waters, and the wake cars are causing by driving by.

They said they have to keep wooden boards up until the water clears.

“It threw water underneath our house and when it did- it hit the hardwood floors and the seams in there are black,” said Larry.

On Pleasant Ridge Road, Carrie Kaufman had to try and get her property back in order. Her chicken’s coop and pig’s home were completely flooded, so she had to rescue them, and deal with the repairs.

“I’ve got to bleach it out, and dry it out,” said Kaufman.

From here on out, Kaufman said it’s all about prevention for their home.

“Add little things, we got salt-treated wood so that it wouldn’t be damaged in case of a flood…We can’t take much more,” she said.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC