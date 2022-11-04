Virginia Beach restaurant owners hope for better summer season after slow College Beach Weekend

City officials anticipated nearly 30,000 people along the Oceanfront this weekend. But restaurant owners said crowds did not meet expectations.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Sunday, several people took advantage of the nice weather and danced outside of De Rican Chef, a restaurant near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

“We had a really big turnout. The biggest turnout we’ve ever had here," said Assistant General Manager Katrina Flores.

The restaurant, located near the intersection of Artic Avenue and Virginia Beach Boulevard, is just a few blocks away from the Oceanfront.

The restaurant team waited two years to open due to the pandemic, said Flores, and their opening weekend fell on College Beach Weekend.

“Because it took so long to do the construction of this restaurant, people are still finding out that we’re even open. So having the grand opening during College [Beach] Week was awesome to be able to say we’re finally here," said Flores.

However, Il Giardino Ristorante manager Maryanne Carr said crowds for this this year’s event looked different than the past.

“Actually we didn’t see much this weekend, college week. I didn’t see much foot traffic at all. So I think it was not as many people as they anticipated," said Carr.

The City of Virginia Beach anticipated nearly 30,000 people along the Oceanfront for the three day span.

Despite the smaller crowds, police maintained a heavier presence and monitored the streets.