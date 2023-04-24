Virginia Beach restaurants participate in 'Something on the Menu' ahead of music festival

This Virginia Beach Restaurant Association event runs April 23 through April 30.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The city of Virginia Beach has joined forces with organizers for the quickly approaching 'Something in the Water' music festival to bring a week full of tasty specials.

Something on the Menu, a Virginia Beach Restaurant Association event, runs April 23 through April 30.

"Participating restaurants are spreading the spirit of the Something in the Water Festival with casual groove, cool vibes, and great eats all week," their website says.

"We invite locals and visitors to enjoy daily menu specials highlighting food and beverage items exclusively created for this celebratory week."

Restaurants will have their own specialty menu items, ranging from appetizers and entrees to desserts.

Here's a list of participating businesses:

501 Kitchen + Bar

Abbey Road Pub and Restaurant

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

Beach Bully BBQ

BeachHouse 757 Bistro and Lounge

Chops Seafood & Steak

Doc Taylor's

Dough Boy's Pizza 17th Street

Esoteric

Harvest

Hemingway's Restaurant & Bar Pilar

Il Giardino Ristorante

Ocean Eddie's Seafood Restaurant

Oscar's Oceanside

Rockafeller's Restaurant

Tautog's Restaurant

Thai Arroy

The Egg Bistro General Booth

Warriors Taphouse

Zoes Steak and Seafood Restaurant