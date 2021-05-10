Two arrested following Virginia Beach road rage stabbing

18-year-old Greysen Robert Claunch of Virginia Beach is charged with aggravated assault for the stabbing.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a road rage incident that ended in a stabbing last month in Virginia Beach.

Investigators said it happened on April 5 in the 2900 block of Ocean Shore Avenue, near Chics Beach. An adult victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

On Monday, police announced two people had been arrested. 18-year-old Greysen Robert Claunch of Virginia Beach is charged with aggravated assault for the stabbing.

Authorities say Claunch was arrested on May 2 by US Customs Officers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. He is currently being held in the Clayton County Jail while awaiting extradition back to Virginia Beach.

Also arrested is 41-year-old Thomas Charles Booth of Virginia Beach. Booth is charged with driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle.