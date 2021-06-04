Virginia Beach Police: Person seriously hurt in road rage stabbing

Police say the incident happened Monday evening in the 2900 block of Ocean Shore Avenue, near Chics Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person is in the hospital after being stabbed in a suspected road rage incident, Virginia Beach Police said.

Police say the incident happened Monday evening in the 2900 block of Ocean Shore Avenue, near Chics Beach. An adult victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other information was immediately available as police described the situation as a "very active investigation."