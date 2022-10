Police said 16-year-old Gabrielle Houston was last seen more than a week ago on October 3.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Dept. is on the lookout for a 16-year-old runaway.

According to the department, Gabrielle Houston was last seen more than a week ago on October 3. Police say she may be with another juvenile who drives a black 1996 Nissan Datsun.

Gabrielle has a pierced nose and a peace sign tattoo on her right thumb.