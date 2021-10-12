Virginia Beach school board to announce whether controversial books will remain in curriculum

Six books have been a hot topic at several school board meetings, with parents expressing concern over the books' sexual content.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from October 26, 2021.

School board members in Virginia Beach are soon expected to announce whether six controversial books will remain in the school curriculum and libraries.

The books have been a heated topic at several school board meetings, dating back to October. They contain stories about people of color, civil rights, and the LGBTQ community.

Parents have expressed concerns over sexual or explicit content in some of the books, while others argued that the stories add to intellectual discourse and empower diversity.

The following six books are up for discussion:

"The Bluest Eye"

"A Lesson Before Dying"

"Beyond Magenta"

"Good Trouble: Lesson from the Civil Rights Playbook"

"Lawn Boy"

"Gender Queer"

A special committee has been evaluating the books and will make recommendations to the school board.