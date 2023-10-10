Virginia Beach School Board to once again consider adopting Gov. Youngkin's transgender model policies

It comes after a vote to adopt the policies failed in August. Since then, school board members have held meetings to discuss how they want to implement the policies.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach School Board on Tuesday night will once again consider adopting Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration's controversial model policies on transgender students, which critics say target LGBTQ+ students.

According to an agenda packet for the meeting, Eugene Soltner, the chief of staff for Virginia Beach City Public Schools, will recommend that the school board determine how it intends to proceed with complying with the policies. The packet says the board will review and act on recommended school system regulation amendments related to complying with the policies.

It comes after a vote by the Virginia Beach School Board to adopt the policies failed in August. Since then, school board members have held several meetings to discuss how they want to implement the policies.

The policies, which were finalized in July, require students to use their assigned sex for bathrooms and school activities; written instruction from parents for a student to use names or gender pronouns that differ from the student's official record; and school divisions to disclose information about a student's gender to their parents, except when laws prohibiting the disclosure of information to parents apply.

Under a Virginia law signed by Northam in 2020, the Virginia Department of Education is required to develop model policies for transgender students, which school divisions can either adopt consistent with or more comprehensive than the model. The law outlines that the policies should ensure compliance with nondiscrimination laws, maintenance of a safe and supportive learning environment, and prevention of bullying and harassment.

Both Youngkin and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares have argued that school boards are legally required to adopt the policies, but several school systems have declined to adopt them. LGBTQ advocates and organizations have criticized the policies over language they say is discriminatory against transgender youth.

Miyares issued a nonbinding legal opinion at the request of Youngkin, stating his belief that the model policies don't violate the U.S. Constitution, Title IX, and the Virginia Human Rights Act.